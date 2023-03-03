Changes for Brazil with Neymar and Martinelli out

Neymar tied the Selecao all-time scoring record of the late Pele (77) with his goal against Croatia as Brazil was eliminated in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in December.

An ankle injury sustained in Paris Saint-Germain's recent win against Lille will keep him from beating that record in Morocco though.

With head coach Tite stepping down after that defeat in Qatar, interim Brazil boss Ramon Menezes will take charge of the friendly and has selected nine new faces, including Chelsea's Andrey Santos – back on loan at Vasco da Gama – Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes and Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque.

United duo Casemiro and Antony is joined by other Premier League players Ederson, Emerson Royal, Renan Lodi, Lucas Paqueta and Richarlison in the squad, though there is no place for Liverpool trio Alisson, Fabinho or Roberto Firmino.

Brazil take on FIFA World Cup semi-finalist Morocco on 26 March (AEDT) at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier.

Brazil squad to face Morocco: Ederson (Manchester City), Mycael (Athletico Paranaense), Weverton (Palmeiras); Arthur (America MG), Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest), Roger Ibanez (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Robert Renan (Zenit); Andre (Fluminense), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras); Antony (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Rony (Palmeiras), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Vitor Roque (Athletico Paranaense).