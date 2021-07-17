Arteta says 'new faces' close to joining Arsenal

Nuno Tavares, the left-back acquired from Benfica, scored on his first Arsenal appearance, and striker Eddie Nketiah also netted in the draw at Ibrox.

💬 "I'm good at shooting with my right foot."



You can say that again, Nuno 😅 pic.twitter.com/kEllEYfXdz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 17, 2021

Arsenal is thought to be close to bringing in centre-back Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee that could be close to £50 million ($93 million), as Arteta looks to strengthen his defence.

An announcement of that deal may come before Arsenal heads off to the United States on Wednesday for a training camp in Florida, although it has been reported that White is currently on holiday.

"We're going to have some new faces arriving probably, so very positive," Arteta said after his team's run-out in Glasgow.

💬 "He's only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities..."@m8arteta reacts to Nuno's goalscoring start to life at Arsenal 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 17, 2021

White won his first two England caps last month in warm-up games for UEFA Euro 2020, and he could provide the sort of defensive leadership that Arsenal has lacked in recent seasons.

Arteta was largely impressed by Arsenal on Sunday (AEST) but hinted at disappointment about the way it allowed Rangers to get on the scoresheet.

"Overall I'm really pleased with the performance. I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances – I counted about eight or 10 clear chances to score – but this game is decided in both boxes," the Arsenal manager said.

"We weren't clinical in the opponent's box and we conceded two goals from two corners, which were the only chances they had apart from the counter-attack from our own corner."