Alvarez injury sours Mexico win

Mexico continued its winning record under Gerardo Martino, but a 3-1 victory over Venezuela was soured by an injury to Edson Alvarez.

Alvarez came off in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Mexico continued preparations for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

After Jhon Murillo put Venezuela ahead, Mexico was dominant for the most part, deservedly equalising through Roberto Alvarado.

Rodolfo Pizarro and Andres Guardado struck after half-time as Mexico made it three from three since Martino took charge in January.

While Mexico put Venezuela under enormous pressure early, it fell behind in the 18th minute.

Murillo's effort from the right, which appeared to be a cross, flew over Mexico goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco and in via the underside of the crossbar.

Mexico almost responded immediately through Alvarado, who poked wide at an open goal after confusion at the back for Venezuela.

Alvarado was a constant threat, also firing wide in the 25th minute, before he equalised just after the half-hour mark.

A cross from the right went uncleared and Pizarro managed a touch into the path of Alvarado, who blasted in from close range for his first international goal.

However, Venezuela almost restored te lead on the stroke of half-time, but Yordan Osorio's header from a corner hit the post.

Mexico went ahead nine minutes into the second half, Jesus Gallardo picking out Pizarro from the left to tap in.

Only a brilliant close-range save from Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez denied Raul Jimenez after the hour-mark, but Guardado made no mistake with his chance in the 76th minute.

Introduced off the bench, the midfielder drilled a low finish into the bottom corner from inside the area to seal the win.