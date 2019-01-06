Paris Saint-Germain got 2019 off to a flying start as it cruised into the Coupe de France round of 32 with a 4-0 victory over Pontivy GSI.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe headlined a strong PSG side, but it needed a Sylvain Jule own goal to break the deadlock.

Making his 50th PSG appearance, Neymar hit the woodwork in the first half and eventually scored with 20 minutes remaining.

Mbappe added further gloss from the penalty spot soon after, with Julian Draxler getting in on the act as the 12-time winner took its first step towards a fifth-successive Coupe de France triumph.

Clement Daoudou pulled off fine saves to deny Dani Alves and Kylian Mbappe early on, but he was powerless to prevent PSG's 24th-minute opener.

Jule was well placed to cut out Neymar's cross, only to panic when the ball came to him and send his attempted clearance looping in over Daoudou.

Florian Jegu snatched at a chance to promptly restore parity and that profligacy almost proved costly when Neymar's deflected free-kick hit the upright.

Neymar took matters into his own hands as the hour approached, but Daoudou was alert to the Brazilian's clever chip.

Daoudou was at his best again soon after to tip Draxler's attempt over, but was finally beaten for a second time when Neymar drilled in from close range.

The floodgates were open and, after Mbappe sent Daoudou the wrong way from 12 yards on the back of a clumsy foul from Florian Paillot, Draxler chipped in a fourth to round off the rout.