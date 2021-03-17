PSG successfully negotiated a Champions League tie with Barcelona but have work to do either side of this month's international break to maintain its domestic challenge.

Mauricio Pochettino's men, second in the league, visits third-placed Lyon on Monday (AEDT) and then hosts Lille at the start of April, but it first took care of the pace-setter in the cup on to advance to the quarter-finals.

Mauro Icardi had the defending champion in front before hobbling off and Kylian Mbappe, on in his place, made sure of PSG's progress with a brace either side of Keylor Navas' latest penalty save.