Stunning goals from Gauthier Hein and Marvin Gakpa helped the Ligue 2 leader to a 3-1 win at a sparsely populated Stade Louis II.

Hein opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a curling effort, but Metz's lead was short-lived, Monaco captain Radamel Falcao levelling by converting a Djibril Sidibe cross.

Another high-class finish put Metz back in front in the 62nd minute, though, Gakpa arrowing a 25-yard drive across goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Henry sent on Cesc Fabregas but the scoreline got even worse for Monaco in the 74th minute, Hein involved as Ibrahima Niane slotted in from close range.

Frederic Antonetti's men could have added to their lead further only for referee Antony Gautier to harshly rule out a fourth Metz goal for a foul on Subasic.

A chastening defeat for Monaco comes after it was hammered 5-1 at home by Strasbourg in Ligue 1 - a loss that saw former Arsenal and France striker Henry lose his temper.

Confronting defender Kenny Lala over perceived time-wasting, Henry appeared to use a French insult which translates as "grandson of a b****" or "your grandmother is a w****".

Monaco, a point and a place off the bottom of the Ligue 1 table, are still in the Coupe de la Ligue, however.

Henry's side is set to face Paris Saint-Germain's conquerors Guingamp in the semi-finals next week.