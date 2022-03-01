Amine Gouiri put Nice in sight of a first Coupe de France triumph for 25 years as Christophe Galtier's team reached the final with a 2-0 win over minnow Versailles.

France Under-21 forward Gouiri eased nerves inside the Allianz Riviera when he drilled Nice ahead with a sharp finish in the 48th minute.

Gouiri had chances to extend the home team's lead, before he laid on the chance for Kasper Dolberg to rattle in the second goal.

Nantes or Nice's neighbour Monaco awaits in the final, which will be played on 8 May at the Stade de France.

Nice last won this cup in 1997 but have already eliminated Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in this season's competition and fourth-tier Versailles was understandably conservative in its approach.

Khephren Thuram headed inches over the bar after a left-wing corner from Calvin Stengs picked him out at the near post.

Stengs had a shot from 12 yards well blocked after working the chance well with Gouiri on the left, before Diego Michel trickled a low shot wide at the other end.

Thuram had another great chance after Stengs, this time from the right, clipped in a cross that he could headed straight at goalkeeper Dan Delaunay.

Gouiri threatened early in the second half but took a heavy touch and the chance went, yet within a minute he had another opening, controlling Jordan Lotomba's cross right-wing cross and finding the top-right corner from 12 yards.

Gouiri was denied by Delaunay and then saw another shot deflect wide but Nice's insurance goal came in the 73rd minute when substitute Dolberg lashed into the bottom-left corner.

Evann Guessand struck the crossbar amid a late Nice flurry, as it eased into their first Coupe de France final in 25 years.