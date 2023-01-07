WATCH the Coupe de France LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Regional 1 club held its more illustrious opponent to a goalless draw after 90 minutes in a home match supporters will remember forever, and held its nerve to claim the shootout 4-3.

With Coupe de France ties going straight to shootouts without extra-time, the lottery was on, and after the first two penalties were converted, Jim Allevinah was first to miss for the visitors, crashing his attempt against the crossbar.

Alexis Mouakit converted to pile the pressure on to Clermont Foot, but Yanis Massolin responded successfully, Wacim Tine had his effort saved to level things up again.

With the scores locked at 3-3 heading into the fifth and final penalties, Baila Diallo stepped up for his shot and somehow blasted it way over the bar, handing the advantage back to the home side.

Herman Samuel Kekambus stepped up for FC Olympique Strasbourg, and the 26-year-old Cameroonian was cool as ice, slotting a gentle into the back of the net to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Clermont wasn't the only Ligue 1 club to end the day in humiliation, with 2022 finaist Nice dumped out after losing 1-0 to third-tier Puy-en-Velay and Monaco losing to Ligue 2 opponent Rodez in a shootout having led 2-0 in the first half.

