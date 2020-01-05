Thomas Tuchel rested many of his star players, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, but victory was never in doubt and PSG secured passage to the next stage with complete comfort.

PSG was dominant almost right from the start and eventually took the lead after half-an-hour through the highly rated Adil Aouchiche and made it 2-0 thanks to Cavani just prior to the interval, having seen Sergio Rico save Idrissa Kanoute's penalty just a few moments early.

Linas-Montlhery noticeably struggled more after the break as they began to tire and PSG added further goals through Cavani, a Sarabia brace and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting as they cruised to a comfortable win.

After seeing several chances go to waste during the early exchanges, PSG finally opened the scoring in the 30th minute – Aouchiche receiving Colin Dagba's cut-back and slotting home confidently after deceiving his marker with a clever turn.

The host had a wonderful opportunity for a famous goal 10 minutes later when Dagba tripped Issa Cisse in the box, but Rico saved Kanoute's subsequent spot-kick and PSG capitalised 73 seconds later.

Cavani led a counter and played Julian Draxler into the box, before receiving a return pass back towards the edge of the area and the Uruguayan clinically found the net.

The floodgates opened after half-time.

Cavani doubled his tally with an hour played, converting from close range after Gratien Tsota held on to the ball for too long having intercepted Draxler's throughball, before he teed up Sarabia for an easy finish to make it 4-0 a few minutes later.

Sarabia then got a second in the 69th minute, slamming in from 25 yards after goalkeeper Ali Lutumba had lost his balance.

PSG made it 6-0 late on, Lutumba making a mess of Sarabia's initial effort and Choupo-Moting buried the rebound.