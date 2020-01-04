Robert Moreno makes winning start at Monaco

Former Spain boss Moreno replaced Leonardo Jardim last week and began his tenure with a dramatic 2-1 triumph in the last-64 encounter at Stade Louis II.

Keita headed home a cross from Wissam Ben Yedder after a goalless first half but Boulaye Dia restored parity in the 69th minute.

Reims was awarded a penalty when Adrien Silva fouled Hassane Kamara with six minutes left on the clock, but Lecomte kept out Moussa Doumbia from the spot.

Keita made the most of the reprieve, controlling Aleksandr Golovin's corner and rifling a crisp finish into the bottom-right corner with practically the last kick of the game.

Monaco returns to Ligue 1 action a week on Monday (AEDT) when it travels to Paris Saint-Germain, which visits the principality three days later.