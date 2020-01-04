Reunion side causes shock in France

After a 9000km journey from the island off the coast of Madagascar to western France, Saint-Pierroise secured a surprise 2-1 win at Stade Rene Gaillard.

The victory made Saint-Pierroise only the second overseas team to reach the last 32 of the competition and the first since Le Geldar of French Guiana in 1989.

Gerard Hubert's header put the visitors in front in the 59th minute but an own goal from Mamy Randrianarisoa four minutes later restored parity.

However, Ryan Ponti struck for the Reunion Premier League champion in the 76th minute and it held on to break new ground in the competition.