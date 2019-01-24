LaLiga
PSG draws Villefranche in Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de France defence will continue with a trip to third-tier Villefranche in the last 16.

AFP

PSG knocked out Strasbourg on Thursday (AEDT), although its 2-0 win was marred by a foot injury to star forward Neymar.

It is unclear how long the Brazilian will be out of action for, with the next round set to be played on February 5, 6 and 7.

National 1 side Villefranche booked its place in the last 16 with a 2-0 win at home to Les Herbiers, which lost to PSG in last year's final.

Ligue 2 leader Metz's reward for beating Thierry Henry's Monaco in the previous round was a home match against Orleans.

There are two all-Ligue 1 affairs, while Bastia - the lowest-ranked side remaining - will host Caen.

Coupe de France last-16 draw in full:

Guingamp v Amiens or Lyon
Bastia v Caen
Croix v Dijon
Metz v Orleans
Villefranche v PSG
Entente SSG or Nantes v Toulouse
Vitre v Lyon Duchere
Rennes v Lille

