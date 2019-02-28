PSG avoids Lyon in Coupe de France semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon avoided each other in the draw for the Coupe de France semi-finals.

The Ligue 1 leader avoided Lyon in Friday's (AEDT) draw, with Bruno Genesio's side to meet Rennes in the other last-four match.

PSG eased past Dijon in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory, in which Angel Di Maria scored twice.

It will host the winner of next Thursday's clash between Nantes and fourth-tier side Vitre, who came from 2-0 down to beat Lyon Duchere 3-2 in the last round.

The matches will take place on 3 and 4 April (AEDT).