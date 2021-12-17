Lyon cup match suspended after more fan violence

The scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of the first half, but the teams did not return to play the second period after elements of the crowd began fighting in the stands at the Stade Charlety, Paris FC's home ground.

Très gros incidents à la mi-temps de #PFCOL entre supporters lyonnais et le public parisien. Très peu de stewards pour gérer la situation. pic.twitter.com/2bktWEgfRd — David Aiello (@Aiello_David) December 17, 2021

CoupeSome supporters ended up on the pitch, and there were pictures of several using their belts to lash out at each other as the scenes became increasingly worrying.

Lyon was docked a point in Ligue 1 after its home game against Marseille was abandoned in November when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

What punishments result from this latest incident remains to be seen.