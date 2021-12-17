Lyon cup match suspended after more fan violence

Autumn Nations Series
More fan violence in French football forced the suspension of the Coupe de France clash between Paris FC and Lyon on Saturday (AEDT).

The scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of the first half, but the teams did not return to play the second period after elements of the crowd began fighting in the stands at the Stade Charlety, Paris FC's home ground.

CoupeSome supporters ended up on the pitch, and there were pictures of several using their belts to lash out at each other as the scenes became increasingly worrying.

Lyon was docked a point in Ligue 1 after its home game against Marseille was abandoned in November when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

What punishments result from this latest incident remains to be seen.

