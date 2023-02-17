In the meantime he has accepted a role as an ambassador for the Formula One team Alpine, but Zidane stressed the flirtation with four wheels will not prevent him returning to his true passion.

The 50-year-old ended his second stint in charge of Madrid after the 2020-21 season and has not coached since.

It appeared he had his heart set on taking over from Didier Deschamps as France boss.

However, that option was ruled out when Deschamps signed up to stay until the 2026 World Cup.

Zidane won the Champions League three times and triumphed twice in LaLiga during his time as boss of Real Madrid, making him an attractive potential recruit for any team with lofty ambitions.

The former Madrid and Juventus midfielder, a Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner in his playing days, has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

He has previously cast doubt on whether, as a man with Marseille roots, he would be prepared to take that job.

Zidane says any return to football could happen "very quickly" and has seemingly not excluded the possibility of finding a new team before this campaign ends.

Speaking to newspaper Le Figaro, Zidane made it clear teaming up with Alpine did not shackle him to motorsport, as the F1 team would gladly let him resume his football career.

"It's part of our deal. If I have to commit tomorrow that won't prevent me from continuing to work with the team," Zidane said.

"Resuming (coaching) remains my desire.

"Today, I have time and I don't know how long it will last. I have time now, maybe until June, but it can also go very quickly."