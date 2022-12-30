Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, had been moved to palliative care early in December after his body stopped responding to cancer treatment.

His death at the age of 82 was announced on Friday (AEDT).

Tributes have flooded in for the footballing icon after he left a lasting legacy on Brazil and Santos, for whom he scored 643 goals in 659 matches over an 18-year period.

Zico, who played 71 times for Brazil between 1976 and 1986, has paid his respects, saying: "Today is a very sad day for Brazilian football, and for world football. We lost our king.

"May Edson Arantes do Nascimento rest in peace, but King Pele will remain for eternity. I just have to say thank you so much for all the teachings, I learned a lot about football through his sticker album.

"He is a guy we are proud to be Brazilian, especially us, in the area of football, for everything he represented, for everything he did for the benefit of Brazilian football, all the changes, all the references.

"So, king, rest in peace. You did everything that was possible in football. Brazil loses its king, but his work will remain forever."