Xavi predicts great future for A-League wonderkid May 26, 2022 00:28 0:22 min Barcelona boss Xavi was blown away by the performance of 17 year-old rising star Garang Kuol in the 3-2 win over the A-League All Stars. WATCH: A tale of two Adama Traores as Barca wins five-goal thriller News Barcelona Football Xavi Garang Kuol -Latest Videos 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteno v Olimpia 7:10 min Man City signing Alvarez bags six in River rout 3:37 min Lucumi strikes late as Tolima stuns Mineiro 1:27 min Tomljanovic crashes out of Roland Garros 7:10 min Alvarez bags six in epic River Plate demolition 0:30 min Xavi hints money woes may force De Jong exit 0:54 min Yorke calls for more coverage for Aussie football 0:22 min Xavi predicts great future for A-League wonderkid 1:07 min Zaniolo secures Roma's first major European title 16:42 min Xabi Alonso to leave coaching gig at Real Sociedad