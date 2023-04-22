The Welsh side missed out on promotion last season after a devastating play-off experience, a journey that became the subject of a popular documentary series Welcome To Wrexham.

But there have been no stutters this season despite being pushed hard by Notts County for the soiltary promotion spot from the division, with both sides passing 100 points in their campaigns, Wrexham coming out on top when they both met in recent weeks to effectively decide the title and which side would be going up.

Reynolds, the star of Deadpool and many other blockbuster movies, and fellow actor Rob McElhenney surprised everyone when they bought the Welsh club in November 2020.

The co-owners were in attendance at the Racecourse Ground for the promotion celebrations along with another Hollywood star guest in Paul Rudd.

Reynolds and McElhenney were emotional after the game as they celebrated with the players and manager Phil Parkinson, with Wrexham moving to 110 points – a National League record – meaning Notts County (106) could no longer catch up with one game remaining of what has been a pulsating title race.

"I am not sure I can process what happened tonight. I am still little speechless," Reynolds said.

"Why Wrexham? This is exactly why Wrexham!"



"Paul Mullin is one of the greatest football players in the world!"

"[People ask] 'Why Wrexham?'. This is why Wrexham. This happening, right now, is why.

"Boreham Wood showed up today. They are an incredible team. They have one of the best defences in the entire league.

"This entire story, the reason we are all on edge of our seats is because Notts County are so damn good. They deserve to go up. We are rooting for Notts County. We want to see them go up [in the play-offs]."

Wrexham sealed its place in League Two for next season after recovering from going a goal down to Lee Ndlovu's first-minute lob, with Elliot Lee equalising in the 15th minute before two well-taken goals from top scorer Paul Mullin in the second half secured the famous win.

Fans poured onto the pitch on the full-time whistle as celebrations centred around being presented with the National League trophy.

"Well I think we can hear what it feels to the town. It's a time of celebration and be welcomed into their community and be welcomed to this, it is the honour of my life," McElhenney said.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star also had high words of praise for striker Mullin, who now has 38 league goals this season.

"I would like to say Paul Mullin is one of the greatest footballers in the world," McElhenney insisted.