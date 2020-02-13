Van Egmond puts Matildas on cusp of Olympics February 13, 2020 23:39 1:30 min Emily van Egmond's stoppage-time goal clinched a 1-1 draw for the Matildas against China PR and set up a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games playoff with Vietnam. News Football -Latest Videos 0:47 min Valverde hints at Australia move 0:47 min Sarri backs Ramsey to adapt to Serie A 1:30 min Van Egmond puts Matildas on cusp of Olympics 2:10 min Haaland wanted Dortmund despite Solskjaer link 54:13 min Tuilagi returns for England, Watson still out 0:30 min Ajax confirms Ziyech's departure to Chelsea 1:29 min Rangers title hopes dealt massive blow 0:25 min Sarri shuts down Messi proposition 0:30 min Is this the worst ever penalty in football? 2:49 min Was Fulham denied second by an offside goal?