Former US Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates released a report concluding abuse and sexual misconduct spanned multiple teams and coaches, while the NWSL and US Soccer failed to put in "basic measures" to safeguard players or "respond appropriately when confronted with player reports and evidence of abuse".

The report's findings have cast a dark shadow on women's football ahead of United States' friendly with England at Wembley Stadium.

Rapinoe is grateful the United States' squad was able to support each other at a difficult time.

"I mean it's horrifying," Rapinoe said. "Obviously, I'm sure everybody read the report, and have read all the reporting that's been going on the last year. Even when you know it, it's just horrifying over and over to read.

"It's been difficult for the players, some of those players play in those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, and likely have been abused in one form or another.

"It could definitely be re-triggering or re-traumatising, just to have to deal with that on such an incredible occasion. To be here at Wembley, and be able to participate in this game that is so exciting, the juxtaposition is just kind of ridiculous.

"We're angry and exhausted, and together and unified. It's nice to be here together as a team, I feel like it's really powerful for us all to be together as a national team and be able to speak on behalf of all this. It has been very difficult, I can't even imagine for the players most affected.

"In a way, I mean it's really sad to say, but we're used to having to deal with one thing or another. It seems to bring us closer and definitely unify the team and it's just one of those intimate environments that we're in."

Since the findings were released, Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler, both of whom were cited in the report, have announced their intentions to step aside.

Rapinoe has little sympathy.

"I don't think Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner in Portland. I don't think Arnim is fit to be the owner in Chicago," she said.

Rapinoe also demanded more action from football's governing bodies, including FIFA.

"Obviously, that's a monumental task and a lot of these federations that are funded really well only get together a couple of times a year. I know that can be difficult," she said.

"But from FIFA's standpoint, as the stewards of the game, they have a responsibility to do everything in their power to ensure that every player is in a safe environment."

Rapinoe also believes the NSWL and US Soccer must take responsibility.

"Those people are in positions that have responsibility, and they didn't fulfil those responsibilities and they didn't protect players at all," Rapinoe said.

"It's year after year after year, it’s impossible to overstate that every single year someone said something about multiple coaches in the league, about multiple different environments so if, year after year after year, you cannot perform your duties - I know I wouldn't be in my position if I couldn't perform my duties year after year."