Uganda claims historic win over Senegal January 19, 2023 00:08 4:27 min Cheikh Tidiane Sidibe's penalty miss for Senegal proved costly as it lost for the first time to Uganda in the Africa Nations Championship on Thursday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Sevilla Football Uganda Africa Nations Championship -Latest Videos 5:51 min Celtic pulls off St Mirren revenge mission 5:27 min Devlin stunner lights up Hearts win 1:08 min Kokkinakis roasts journalist for 'Nick' gaffe 0:50 min Ten Hag laments United's lack of killer instinct 4:27 min Uganda claims historic win over Senegal 1:28 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v Manchester United 4:31 min Spite night as Rangers edges out 10-man Kilmarnock 1:28 min Palace's stoppage-time stunner shocks Man United 2:04 min DR Congo holds 10-man Cote d'Ivoire 7:19 min Agnelli calls for Super League in farewell speech