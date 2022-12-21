The former Middlesbrough boss considered walking away from the post he has held since 2016 after his side were edged out in the World Cup quarter-finals by France.

With a semi-final appearance at Russia 2018, and a runner-up finish at Euro 2020, there had been questions over whether Southgate could depart before the end of his contract, which runs through to Euro 2024.

The subsequent confirmation he is staying has been positively received by his players, with right-back Trippier indicating the 52-year-old has the full backing of the squad he took to Qatar 2022.

"We are all absolutely delighted about it," Trippier told the i newspaper. "From the moment he first took charge until now, we've taken great huge steps.

"Players want to play for England, they know what it means to put the shirt on. He's a great man manager, and I think all the lads would say that.

"Speaking for myself, I'm delighted that he's staying on, and I know that all the rest of the players are too."

After a difficult time that saw England relegated in the Nations League prior to the World Cup, Southgate initially said he required time to think over his future before recommitting.

Trippier believes England are continuing to progress, pointing to the spirited performance against France as a sign of growth.

"I think we have moved forward, for sure," the Newcastle United full-back added. "You see the freedom the players had to attack, and you just have to look at the France game. I thought we were brilliant.

"We have taken huge steps. It was another learning curve for us, but we move on now."

England will begin a possibly thorny Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with games against reigning European champion Italy and Ukraine in March.