Arsenal allowed its players to use the Gunners' London Colney training base on Tuesday (AEST) to undertake solo workouts under strict guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now Spurs have followed suit, with Jose Mourinho's squad cleared to do individual running sessions on "a strict rotational basis".

"No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the training centre each day," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Each player will travel independently and arrive at the facilities already dressed in training wear before returning home immediately after they have concluded their session.

"All activity will be conducted in line with government guidelines with social distancing maintained at all times and there will be no access permitted to any building on site."

The Premier League season has been suspended since March 13, though a resumption may be drawing closer as the COVID-19 crisis is seemingly easing in the United Kingdom.

Digital, culture, media and sport secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday the government wants the competition to resume "as soon as possible", provided it is consistent to health guidelines.

"I personally have been in talks with the Premier League, with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community," Dowden said in the House of Commons.

Premier League stakeholders are due to meet again on Friday to discuss options; they have previously made clear their desire to complete the 2019-2020 campaign.