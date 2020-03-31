The Keys & Gray Show | Tuesday 31 March 2020 March 31, 2020 06:36 26:42 min Richard Keys and Andy Gray are back to talk about football and all the news amid the coronavirus pandemic. News Football -Latest Videos 7:23 min Lionel Messi's greatest LaLiga hat-tricks 26:42 min The Keys & Gray Show | Tuesday 31 March 2020 3:19 min The best of Jadon Sancho 4:34 min Benzema defends his dig at Giroud 1:30 min Messi slams Barca board after players take pay cut 0:57 min Rugby Australia CEO takes 50 per cent pay cut 4:34 min Benzema shoots down Giroud comparisons 0:33 min Belarusian president defiant on coronavirus 30:48 min LaLiga FIFA eSports Challenge 0:47 min Kane warns Spurs he won't stay 'for the sake of it