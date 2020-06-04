The Keys & Gray Show - 5 June June 5, 2020 00:18 26:37 min The boys caught up with former Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough, who lost his job during the COVID 19 lockdown on today's episode of Keys & Gray. News Football Premier League The Keys & Gray Show -Latest Videos 26:37 min The Keys & Gray Show - 5 June 0:26 min Diego Costa fined for tax fraud 1:05 min Zorc concedes Bundesliga title race is over 1:37 min Juventus monitoring Higuain after hamstring strain 3:14 min Premier League to allow five substitutions 2:40 min Bale not seeking Premier League return 0:56 min Kanoute calls on LaLiga to end racism 'virus' 0:20 min Iniesta builds his perfect footballer 26:57 min The Keys & Gray Show - 4 June 3:29 min Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt