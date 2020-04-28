The Keys & Gray Show - 29 April April 29, 2020 01:22 27:11 min The boys discuss all the big headlines, including the issue of Premier League players spending exorbitant amounts of money. They also chat with former Manchester United manager Ron 'Big Ron' Atkinson. Watch The Keys & Gray Show daily from Tue-Sat on beIN SPORTS, available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT News Football -Latest Videos 0:47 min Davies's journey from refugee camp to Bayern 3:36 min The best of Erling Haaland at Dortmund 1:07 min Re-live Zidane's wonder-goal against Deportivo 1:00 min Is this the greatest LaLiga goal of all-time? 27:11 min The Keys & Gray Show - 29 April 0:26 min PSG makes UCL pledge despite Ligue 1 blow 1:39 min Murray jokes with Nadal not to be a 'bad loser' 0:26 min Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic 1:02 min Alphonso Davies eyes long-term future at left-back 7:23 min Eto'o believes Messi's legacy won't be beat