The Keys & Gray Show - 24 April April 24, 2020 00:15 27:20 min The boys are joined by legendary commentator Peter Drury amid uncertainty over the future of the big five European league seasons in 2019-2020. WATCH the Keys & Gray Show daily from Tue-Sat on beIN 1, available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch & CONNECT Interviews Football Premier League Coronavirus