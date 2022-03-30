Some key matches are still yet to be played, with Wales waiting to find out its fate, with Gareth Bale's side to face the winner of Scotland's play-off with Ukraine, while there are inter-confederation play-offs also to be decided.

In total, 28 nations have qualified already, and most of football's megastars will be on the ground in Qatar.

France's world champions will bid to defend their crown, Neymar look to lead Brazil, and Lionel Messi will be out to build on Argentina's Copa America triumph and Cristiano Ronaldo will feature at a record-equalling fifth tournament, some huge players - and indeed teams, in the case of Italy - will not be present in Qatar.

This team of stars who will miss out on the FIFA World Cup would be more than capable of going all the way in Qatar.

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

The hero of Italy's Euro 2020 triumph with his saves in the penalty shoot-out victory over England last July, Donnarumma – one of Europe's best goalkeepers – will be watching on from afar along with the rest of Roberto Mancini's players.

After his clanger in Paris Saint-Germain's capitulation against Madrid in the Champions League, March has been a rough month for the 23-year-old, however he remains one of the best shot stoppers in world football and a notable absentee in Qatar.

LB - David Alaba (Austria)

David Alaba could not inspire Austria to victory in its play-off clash with Wales, with Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale doing the damage with a double. After a glittering career with Bayern, the versatile defender is on course to win LaLiga with Los Blancos, but any form of real, tangible success on the international stage looks set to evade him.

CB - Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Another member of Italy's star-studded side which failed to qualify, Leonardo Bonnucci hasn't played on international football's biggest stage since 2010, and at 34, Qatar may have been his final chance at another World Cup.

CB - Milan Skriniar (Slovakia)

Guiding Slovakia to the FIFA World Cup would have been a monumental feat, even for a player of Milan Skriniar's calibre, with Slovakia having only qualified once (2010) since its independence. The 27 year-old has age on his side and should have a couple more cracks at clinching a fairytale qualification for the European minnow in years to come.

RB - Alessandro Florenzi (Italy)

Tactically adept, well rounded and highly versatile, Italy's 'mr fix it' was an instrumental cog in Roberto Mancini's UEFA Euro winning team, but he could not prevent the shock defeat to North Macedonia in qualifying.

RM - Franck Kessie (Cote d'Ivoire)

Franck Kessie captains African football's glamour nation Cote d'Ivoire has been arguably AC Milan's most influential player for the past two seasons, there's no wonder he's the latest player Xavi turned to in his bid to rebuild FC Barcelona.

CM - Marco Veratti (Italy)

Marco Veratti conducts Italy's midfield with intricate passing, while effortlessly bossing the middle of the park much like former greats Andreas Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane.

A soft spoken, diminutive player who lets his football do the talking, it's something to behold when the PSG star is in full flow.

LM - Arturo Vidal (Chile)

Chile's Arturo Vidal brings plenty of spice to this side, a perfect counterpoint to Veratti's calming presence in midfield.

The experienced Inter Milan star misses out after La Roja was outplayed by Uruguay in their final qualifier, with Peru instead earning a play-off against either Australia or UAE.

LF - Luis Diaz (Egypt)

Luis Diaz's electrifying pace inspired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Venezuela, but it wasn't enough to see Reinaldo Rueda's men through after Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 to earn its place in the playoffs.

Fellow Colombian James Rodriguez announced himself to the world at the 2014 World Cup with the goal of the tournament, but unfortunately Liverpool recruit Diaz won't get such an opportunity to showcase his remarkable talents in Qatar.

RF - Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Arguably the best player in the world this season, Salah will not be lighting up Qatar with any mazy runs or sensational strikes. Given the tournament is in the middle of next season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may secretly be pleased his talisman will not be risking injury or fatigue, but Salah – who blazed his penalty over in the decisive shoot-out against Senegal on Wednesday (AEDT) – will be a big miss.

ST - Erling Haaland (Norway)

Although Ibrahimovic may be approaching the tail-end of his career, Haaland is certainly not. Yet like the Swede, the Borussia Dortmund forward will not be playing in Qatar either.

A predator in front of goal, the 21 year-old has 15 goals in 17 appearances for Norway, and 80 from 82 matches in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard is another bright Norweigian talent, though the Scandinavian nation may well fancy its chances heading towards Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

Honourable mention - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

It was the battle of two of Europe's leading marksmen of the last decade on Wednesday, as Poland went head-to-head with Sweden, and it was Robert Lewandowski and Co. who came out on top, winning 2-0.

Bayern Munich star Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot, and though Ibrahimovic came on as a late substitute, he could not turn the tide in Sweden's favour. The Milan striker has suggested he wants to carry on playing for his country, but at 40, surely this was his last chance of appearing at a World Cup.