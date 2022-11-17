Celtic heads into the FIFA World Cup break in scintillating form, sitting nine-points clear atop the SPFL table, but Ange Postecoglou's side was brought back to earth by a determined Sydney FC side.

Celtic took the lead 23 minutes in after Liel Abada's strike deflected off team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi and into the Sky Blue's net, but the home side responded through Robert Mak less than three minutes later.

Max Burgess sealed the win for Sydney FC in the second-half, to earn Steve Corica's side a famous win against the Glasgow giant.