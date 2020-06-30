United cranked up the pressure on fourth-place Chelsea with an effortless win at the Amex Stadium, with Greenwood getting the club on its way early on.

That was followed by two Bruno Fernandes strikes – the second of which was superbly set up by Greenwood after a flowing counter attack.

Solskjaer was full of praise for the 18-year-old and says he is destined for a bright future.

"Mason's first goal was brilliant and he played fantastically," he told Sky Sports. "He's a special kid, we know when he gets faced up he looks dangerous. His link up play was great today.

"He's got a knack of that. He can go inside or outside and he is developing into a fine player."

Solskjaer was also fulsome in his praise of Fernandes, who took his tally to five goals in eight Premier League games following his January move from Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old has quickly become an instrumental figure for the Red Devils and his boss is delighted with his "winning mentality".

"We have some top players and Bruno has come and been fantastic," he told BBC Sport. "He has brought that winning mentality with him; that 99 per cent is not good enough – it has to be 100 per cent."