Hrustic has been the Socceroos stand out performer in recent months, and enjoying regular game time for Serie A side Hellas Verona, but the club has confirmed he will be out for several weeks with an ankle injury.

The 26 year-old has avoided surgery, but with the FIFA World Cup kicking off in Qatar in one month, Hrustic is in doubt to be fit for the Socceroos group stage opener against France on 23 November.