Soccer Xtra - Monday, 14 September 2020 September 14, 2020 00:15 46:43 min We look back at an intense and spice Le Classique along with all the other action from Europe as the new seasons fire up. Highlights Interviews Marseille PSG Football Neymar laliga Ligue 1 Angel di Maria Dimitri Payet Florian Thauvin