Seven members of Maradona's medical team including neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov have been charged by Argentinian prosecutors, as reported by ESPN.

Maradona died from heart failure aged 60 in November, two weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

The family of Maradona are demanding justice, claiming his medical team mismanaged his treatment in the lead-up to his death and have held Luque responsible.

The accused will begin to testify on 31 May and if found guilty, the seven charged face 8-25 years in prison.