Senegal through to CHAN final February 1, 2023 01:31 2:07 min Senegal set up a mouth-watering clash with Algeria in the African Nations Championship final with a 1-0 win over Madagascar in their semi-final clash. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Senegal Madagascar African Nations Championship