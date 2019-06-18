Eduardo Vargas scored a second-half brace to go with goals from Erick Pulgar and Alexis Sanchez as the two-time defending champions claimed a comfortable win in Group C.

Japan, which has taken a youthful squad to the tournament, had its chances but lacked a cutting edge.

Pulgar's header and Vargas' deflected strike set up the win, before the latter scored again after Sanchez's effort as Chile joined Uruguay on three points in the group.

Japan made the better start with Takefusa Kubo, signed by Real Madrid last week, central to its energetic opening.

Kubo curled a free-kick over in the seventh minute, before Naomichi Ueda headed a corner straight at Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias soon after.

Chile grew into the encounter as Sanchez fired two attempts off target just after the half-hour mark.

It would be rewarded for their period of dominance with the opener, Pulgar heading in a Charles Aranguiz corner in the 41st minute.

Japan almost responded immediately, but Ayase Ueda scuffed a shot wide from an angle after rounding Arias, while Sanchez headed a cross straight at Keisuke Osako at the other end on the stroke of half-time.

Chile doubled its lead nine minutes into the second half through Vargas, whose strike from the edge of the area took a deflection and went in after a Mauricio Isla cutback for his 37th international goal.

Again, Ayase Ueda squandered a chance to respond, firing wide at the back post after a cross from Gaku Shibasaki.

Kubo also had an opportunity after the hour-mark, bursting into the box before shooting into the side-netting from a slight angle as Japan looked for a way back into the game.

Instead, Chile sealed its win in the closing stages through goals from Sanchez and Vargas.

Sanchez headed in a cross from Aranguiz before playing in Vargas, who lobbed Osako after the goalkeeper's rash decision to rush out.