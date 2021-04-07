Ruud Gullit: Uncut April 7, 2021 03:27 55:07 min EXCLUSIVE: Ruud Gullit talks: early Life; not joining Ajax; Johan Cruyff; Nelson Mandela; Racism; Milan; playing in Italy & England and his Newcastle and Chelsea departures. Interviews Football Ruud Gullit -Latest Videos 5:09 min EFL Championship: Norwich v Huddersfield 0:53 min Guardiola says City will come out firing 55:07 min Ruud Gullit: Uncut 2:13 min Madrid boss Zidane responds to Juve speculation 5:09 min Pukki hat-trick has Norwich in seventh heaven 1:30 min Foden edges City ahead in breathless finale 1:15 min Cadiz defender Cala denies making racist comment 1:30 min Vinicius pounces as Real Madrid takes lead 0:52 min Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus 0:52 min Pirlo confident he has Juventus support