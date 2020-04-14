Ronaldo's huge compliment to Beckham April 14, 2020 04:28 1:07 min Iconic Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario praised his former Real Madrid 'galacticos' team-mate, David Beckham, during a video chat. News Real Madrid Football David Beckham Ronaldo Nazario -Latest Videos 1:07 min Ronaldo's huge compliment to Beckham 27:18 min The Keys & Gray Show - 14 April 28:00 min Xavi backs Neymar to return to Barcelona 25:38 min Barcelona to sue st ex-vice president Rousaud 9:23 min The ThoMats challenge 0:38 min Hermoso not happy with new Euros date 1:19 min Nothing will stop Belarus League soccer 25:38 min Sports Burst - 11 April 0:41 min Zenit star Malcom receives award via drone 27:32 min The Keys & Gray Show - 11 April