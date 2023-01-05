Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was unveiled by Al Nassr on Wednesday after signing a huge-money two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club.

Relive @Cristiano's incredible hero's welcome to Mrsool Park and watch his first exclusive interview as an Al Nassr player ⭐#HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/YdxFEP0bNB — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 5, 2023

Due to a two-match domestic ban carried over from his time with former side Manchester United, Ronaldo was not expected to make his debut against Al Tai.

Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity, we have been officially informed that tonight’s match against Al Ta'i is postponed for 24 hours.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels. https://t.co/TKIOQK8Oqo — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 5, 2023

However, there had been suggestions in the build-up to the contest that Al Nassr were looking at ways to circumnavigate the suspension to allow Ronaldo to play.

Those who gathered at King Saud University Stadium were left disappointed either way, though, as the contest was postponed for 24 hours.

A statement on the club's official account confirmed the news a little over two hours before kick-off at 6pm local time.

"Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity, we've been informed tonight's match against Al Tai is postponed for 24 hours," the statement read.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels."

Al Nassr follow up Friday's rearranged match against Al Tai with a trip to Al Shabab next week, before facing Al Ettifaq on January 21 for what is expected to be Ronaldo's debut.