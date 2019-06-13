The home side went ahead midway through the first half when Leo Suarez reached Abdon Prats' throughball and finished left-footed beyond Tomeu Nadal.

Albacete was on course to have just a one-goal deficit ahead of the second leg on Monday (AEST) but Rodriguez had other ideas.

The 31-year-old, who spent two years at Albacete before moving to Mallorca ahead of this campaign, took one touch to steady himself on the edge of the box before unleashing a brilliant left-footed half-volley into the corner of the net with just one minute of normal time remaining.