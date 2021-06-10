Pogba unfazed by France's 'Group of Death' June 11, 2021 00:21 0:44 min France midfielder Paul Pogba is confident his side can navigate its way through a tough group at UEFA Euro 2020, which includes Germany and Portugal. Pogba addresses rumours of Mbappe, Giroud rift News France Football Paul Pogba UEFA EURO 2020 -Latest Videos 1:03 min Xavi says he's ready to coach Barcelona 1:29 min Matildas suffer another setback against Denmark 0:44 min Pogba unfazed by France's 'Group of Death' 1:43 min Sancho keeping cool amid Manchester United links 0:44 min Why Aston Villa spent big to land Buendia 1:31 min Krejcikova through to Roland Garros final 0:44 min Pogba addresses rumours of Mbappe, Giroud rift 0:50 min Klopp pays tribute to 'legend' Wijnaldum 2:04 min PSG beats Barcelona to Wijnaldum signing 1:30 min 16 year-old Goodwin strikes as Jets stun City