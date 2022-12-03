It was reported, though not officially confirmed, that the 82-year-old had been moved to palliative care as he was no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment.

He was hospitalised during the week though his daughter said a day later there was "no surprise or emergency", with Pele also saying it was a "monthly visit".

However, a report from newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said Pele was now receiving pain-relieving measures in an end-of-life care ward.

Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year, and has been in and out of hospital since.

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein issued a short update on Pele's state of health following Saturday's reports.

It did not specifically reference the suggestions Pele was receiving palliative care, with the statement, referring to Pele by his full name, reading: "Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday for a reassessment of the chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumour, identified in September 2021.

"He is still undergoing treatment and the state of health remains stable."

The hospital said Pele had also shown "a good response" to treatment for a respiratory infection, "with no worsening of the condition in the last 24 hours".

At the age of 17, Pele inspired Brazil to their first World Cup triumph in 1958 and he won the tournament twice more with the Selecao, in 1962 and 1970.

He remains the youngest scorer in a World Cup final, netting a double in Brazil's 5-2 win over hosts Sweden in 1958 at the age of 17 years and 249 days.

France strikers Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior were among the stars at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar who have sent messages of support to Pele.

Brazil, sent a message of encouragement by Pele before the tournament began, faces South Korea in the last 16.