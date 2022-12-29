The Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paolo confirmed multiple organ failure was the cause of death for the 82-year-old, who had battled colon cancer throughout the latter stages of his life.

Pele was accompanied by his family before Christmas Day after he had been moved to palliative care earlier in December when his body had stopped responding to initial cancer treatment.

Tributes have flooded in from numerous sporting icons, clubs and organisations after the passing of whom many regard as the greatest footballer of all time.

Legendary striker Ronaldo followed in the footsteps of the three-time FIFA World Cup winner and believes Pele's impact will never diminish.

"Unique. Cool. Technical. Creative. Perfect. One of a kind. Where Pele arrived, he stayed. Without ever leaving the top, he leaves us today," Ronaldo, a two-time FIFA World Cup winner himself, wrote on Instagram.

"The king of football – only one, the greatest of all time. The world is mourning. The sadness of parting mixed with the immense pride of the written history.

"What a privilege to come after you my friend, your talent is a school every player should go through. Your legacy will transcend generations. And that's how it will stay alive.

"Today and always, we celebrate you. Thank you, Pele. Rest in peace."