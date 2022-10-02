Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse rioting fans who had stampeded on to the pitch after hosts Arema lost 3-2.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta said people died after being crushed and suffocated as they ran for the same exit.

Afinta said 3,000 of the approximately 40,000 spectators in attendance had invaded the pitch initiating "riots", forcing security and police to intervene with tear gas.

🇮🇩 Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. 🙏 #Indonesia ❤️ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 2, 2022

"That process caused shortness of breath [and] lack of oxygen and medical teams tried to do rescue efforts in the stadium," he said.

Images captured from inside the stadium show people desperately clambering over fences, while outside the stadium there were torched vehicles, including a police car.

Don't go wrong way. R.I.P. for all victims and their families. #indonesia pic.twitter.com/sgDFnfqWOV — Keisuke Honda (@kskgroup2017) October 2, 2022

Malang health chief Widjanto Widjoyo put the death toll at 129, based on information from hospitals within the area. Among those were at least two police officers.

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) have announced an investigation into the cause of the crush and already banned Arema from hosting games for the remainder of the season.

"We regret the action of Arema supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium," PSSI chairman Mochamad Iriawan said.

"We offer condolences and apologise to the victims' families and all parties for the incident."

PSSI also have suspended all Liga 1 matches for the weekend following the incident.