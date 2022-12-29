The 82-year-old had been moved to palliative care in Sao Paulo early in December after his body stopped responding to cancer treatment, with a hospital report on Friday (AEDT) confirming his death after multiple organ failure.

A flood of tributes swiftly followed across the world of football to the three-time FIFA World Cup winner, who is widely regarded to be one of the greatest to ever grace the game.

Neymar hailed Pele for leaving a lasting impact on football, which was "just a sport" before his remarkable career that "gave visibility to Brazil".

"Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete," Neymar wrote on social media.

"I would say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: gave visibility to Brazil.

"Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!"

Neymar and Pele both share the record for the most goals for Brazil with 77, the former having equalled the long-standing tally with a FIFA World Cup quarter-final strike against Croatia in Qatar this month.