Napoli left stunned by Mancosu wondergoal February 10, 2020 03:28 4:26 min Napoli slipped into the bottom half of the Serie A table after it was humbled by lowly Lecce and a long-range stunner from Marco Mancosu. Missed the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Napoli Football Serie A Leece -Latest Videos 4:26 min Napoli left stunned by Mancosu wondergoal 5:43 min France outguns Italy in Six Nations cracker 4:23 min Ligue 1: PSG v Lyon 5:12 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Barcelona 1:30 min LaLiga: Espanyol v Real Mallorca 1:29 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Sevilla 7:22 min Sere A: Inter Milan v AC Milan 4:23 min Accidental one-two leads to own goal in PSG win 5:12 min Messi the provider as Barca bests Betis in classic 7:22 min Inter top after epic derby comeback