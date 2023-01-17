WATCH CHAN 23 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Morocco's participation in the tournament is the subject of daily conjecture amid conflicting reports the nation has withdrawn from the tournament.
While the players are reported to have been ready to partake, an Algerian air space ban amid an ongoing diplomatic dispute between the rival north African countries, has thrown their participation into disarray.
The situation culminated in their failure to emerge on the pitch for their tournament-opener against Sudan. The match was later cancelled.