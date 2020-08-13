Monaco’s meteoric rise to the top of French football in 2017 was followed by a collapse of equal magnitude in the two seasons which followed.

Manager Leonardo Jardim was sacked after a poor start to the 2017-2018 season and replaced by Arsenal great Thierry Henry, who lasted three months before Jardim was brought back to save the club from relegation.

The Ligue 1 young guns to watch this season

Monaco survived the drop, but Jardim was relieved of his duties (again) in December 2019, leaving the ambitious French side drifting aimlessly along the French Riviera.

Enter, former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac who could prove to be the cashed-up club’s most important signing of the summer.

Before taking the Bayern job, Kovac lead Eintracht Frankfurt to two consecutive DFB Pokal finals as a superstar front three of Sebastian Haller, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic emerged under the Croatian’s tutelage.

At Bayern, his decision to deploy winger Alphonso Davies at left-back proved a masterstroke, as the Canadian matured into one of the world’s best defenders.

Kovac’s proven track record with young talent makes him the perfect fit for a Monaco side bursting with future superstars like former Bordeaux phenomenon Aurelien Tchouameni and teenage defender Benoit Badiashile.

Tchouameni, who arrived at the club in January will flourish with the experience of former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas as his midfield co-pilot, while teenage defender Badiashile a regular starter for Monaco last season can take his game to the next level under Kovac.

Reims defender Axel Disasi may yet prove to be Monaco's most important signing, the 22 year-old playing a key role as his side conceded just 21 goals in 2019-2020 - the fourth best defensive record in Europe.

Disasi had been on the radar of Arsenal before Monaco swooped in.

Monaco’s youthful exuberance is backed by proven talent in their prime, including France front man Wissam Ben Yedder, who netted 18 goals in 25 league appearances last season.

Add former Manchester City attacker Stefan Jovetic, ex-Atleti winger Gelson Martins and Russia star Aleksandr Golovin to that front line, and the club boasts more than enough firepower to be a genuine title contender.

Monaco fans have endured a rollercoaster few years, but it appears the club’s hierarchy has finally assembled the building blocks for a steady renaissance.