Lionel Messi claimed the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time on Tuesday (AEDT).

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt was named as the winner of the 2019 Kopa Trophy for the best young player under 21.

De Ligt inherits the award from France and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

De Ligt has enjoyed a sensational 2019, guiding Ajax to the Eredivise title and the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, where it ultimately suffered a last-gasp defeat to Tottenham.

His stunning form for the Dutch side led to a reported €75million move to Juventus in July, with the Serie A champion seeing off competition from a number of European rival for his signature.