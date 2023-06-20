Mauritania thumps Sudan in AFCON qualifying June 21, 2023 00:00 3:23 min Mauritania moved to the top of Group I with a 3-0 win over Sudan in a highly entertaining AFCON 23 qualifier. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Football Mauritania Sudan -Latest Videos 3:23 min Mauritania thumps Sudan in AFCON qualifying 4:42 min Date set for Messi's MLS debut with Inter Miami 2:53 min De Minaur dumps Murray out of Queen's 3:24 min Alcaraz battles into next round at Queen's 2:01 min Phillips out to stay and fight for spot at City 2:00 min West Ham rejects second Arsenal bid for Rice 3:35 min Tsitipas edges Barrere to progress in Halle 5:48 min Medvedev eases past Giron and into last 16 0:32 min Southgate lauds ‘exceptional’ hat-trick hero Saka 0:41 min Celtic return ‘a simple decision’ for Rodgers