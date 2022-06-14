Matildas confident ahead of home World Cup June 14, 2022 08:10 0:55 min Alanna Kennedy is confident the Matildas will go deep in their home World Cup after a build up years in the making. WATCH: Socceroos beat Peru on penalties to advance to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar News Football Australia World Cup Matildas Alanna Kennedy -Latest Videos 0:44 min Socceroos players celebrate making the World Cup 0:46 min Shootout hero Redmayne on that Wiggles dance 0:55 min Matildas confident ahead of home World Cup 4:49 min Kyrgios says 'obviously doesn't take it seriously' 3:05 min De Minaur progresses to last 16 at Queen's Club 0:43 min Matic arrives in Italy ahead of Roma move 3:46 min Morocco two good for Liberia in AFCON qualifier 1:28 min Socceroos beat Peru on penalties to make World Cup 1:31 min Rublev crashes out at Halle Open 0:33 min Kane excited by Nunez and Haaland competition